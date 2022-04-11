DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,197,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,186,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,013,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,097. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69. DocGo has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

