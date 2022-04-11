Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.78.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,166. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

