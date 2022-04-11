Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.55

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.55 and last traded at $87.58, with a volume of 5806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

