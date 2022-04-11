Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 515,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,371. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.