Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,502,000.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $267,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dorian LPG by 22.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

