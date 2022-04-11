DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 450 to GBX 430. The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.60) to GBX 435 ($5.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.66) to GBX 570 ($7.43) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

