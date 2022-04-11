DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DSV A/S traded as low as $80.25 and last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 40455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.03.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,107.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

DSV A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

