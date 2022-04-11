DuckDaoDime Price Hits $6.19 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $530,381.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.19 or 0.00015007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

