Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after buying an additional 115,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Expedia Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,718,000 after buying an additional 87,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.79 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

