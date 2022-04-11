DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.72. 73,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.41.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

