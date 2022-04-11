DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for DuPont for the first quarter of 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company faces headwinds from raw material and logistics cost inflation. It is seeing supply constraints of key raw materials globally, mainly in its nylon and polyester product lines. Raw materials cost inflation is expected to continue to affect the company’s margins in the first quarter. Weaker automotive production due to the chip shortage is also affecting the company’s volumes. The semiconductor shortage is still hurting automotive builds around the world. DuPont’s Mobility & Materials unit is expected to face volume pressure in the first quarter. DuPont is also exposed to weakness in its Interconnect Solutions business. Organic sales in this business are being partly affected by the supply-chain constraints.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.41.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,283. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

