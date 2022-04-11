DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.83. 77,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,105. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.