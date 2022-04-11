Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE:DY opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.