Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.11 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. TNF LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

