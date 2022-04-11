Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) rose 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 167,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 87,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of C$16.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Get Eagle Plains Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Claude Downie acquired 260,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,462.50.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.