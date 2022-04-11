eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in eBay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

