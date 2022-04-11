EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get EchoStar alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SATS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.38 on Friday. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 80,885 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in EchoStar by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EchoStar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.