El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.76 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCOGet Rating) to report $106.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.96 million and the lowest is $105.33 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $107.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $462.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.50 million to $468.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $493.57 million, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $511.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.19. 7,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.