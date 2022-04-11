El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to report $106.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.96 million and the lowest is $105.33 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $107.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $462.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.50 million to $468.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $493.57 million, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $511.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.19. 7,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

