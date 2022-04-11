Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:ELAT)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1,702.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter worth $32,000.

