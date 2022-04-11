Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Elastic were worth $52,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESTC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.65. 10,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,732. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.41.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

