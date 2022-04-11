Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $216.17 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $238.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

