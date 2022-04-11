Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $233.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.50.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 1,966.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,950,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 774,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

