Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $2.24 on Exchanges

Elitium (EUM) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Elitium has a total market cap of $62.47 million and approximately $853,529.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00005671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00035045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00104800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

