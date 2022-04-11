Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 130 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $233.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

