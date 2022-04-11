Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Separately, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.92. 7,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,637. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

