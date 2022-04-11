Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,390 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of MARA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 167,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,275,324. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Marathon Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.