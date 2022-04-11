Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $260,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 520,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

CCK traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,547. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.36.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.