Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,997,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Curis were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Curis by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Curis by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,700 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Curis by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,023,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 542,843 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,036,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 64,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

CRIS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 87,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,997. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRIS shares. Raymond James cut Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

