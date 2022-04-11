Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $440,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,796 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.3% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 693,404 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.15. 337,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,585. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

