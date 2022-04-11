Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.33.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.18. 2,649,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,127. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

