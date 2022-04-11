Employers (NYSE:EIG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Employers alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIG. TheStreet raised Employers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Employers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Employers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.