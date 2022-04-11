Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.69

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Energi has a market cap of $35.60 million and approximately $295,143.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

ION (ION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.58 or 0.11939288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00185141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00378319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00050850 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,819,060 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.