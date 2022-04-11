EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. 3,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.81. EngageSmart has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in EngageSmart by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in EngageSmart by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EngageSmart by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after buying an additional 249,544 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EngageSmart by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

