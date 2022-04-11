EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.94.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. 3,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.81. EngageSmart has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $38.83.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in EngageSmart by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in EngageSmart by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EngageSmart by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after buying an additional 249,544 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EngageSmart by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
