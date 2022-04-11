Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ENV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.71.
Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Envestnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Envestnet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
