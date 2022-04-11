Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.64 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
