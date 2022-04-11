Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of HSII opened at $38.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.64 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.