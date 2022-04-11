Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.68.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.40.

LB stock opened at C$41.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 33.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

