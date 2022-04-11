Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

