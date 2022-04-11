Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERFSF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.