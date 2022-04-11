EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Position Lessened by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. 4,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,218. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.