Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.29. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 390,318 shares of company stock valued at $711,095. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
