Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.29. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 390,318 shares of company stock valued at $711,095. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

