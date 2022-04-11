Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Get Exagen alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

XGN stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.73. Exagen has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 467,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 266,001 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.