Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIVN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 88.13.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 37.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 52.53. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 33.46 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

