Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,531 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.78.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.36. 48,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

