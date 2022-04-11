Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will post sales of $39.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.84 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $174.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.94 million to $176.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $226.93 million, with estimates ranging from $224.12 million to $229.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).
NASDAQ EXFY opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
