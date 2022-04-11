Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will post sales of $39.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.84 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $174.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.94 million to $176.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $226.93 million, with estimates ranging from $224.12 million to $229.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXFY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.