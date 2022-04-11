Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.35.

XOM stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.22. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

