F.N.B. (FNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect F.N.B. to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.14. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,370,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,048,000 after acquiring an additional 848,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 248,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in F.N.B. by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in F.N.B. by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 161,356 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

