F.N.B. (FNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNB stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.14. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 542,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

