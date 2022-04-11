FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 122,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $43.25 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.