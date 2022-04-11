FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

FCX stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.