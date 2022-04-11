FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cintas by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $429.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.44. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

